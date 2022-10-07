5,000 hand carved jack-o’-lanterns to light up Ingham County Fairgrounds
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of hand carved pumpkins will light up Mason Friday night.
Friday is the first day of Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed, a family-friendly Halloween experience unlike any other in Michigan. Families can take a stroll through 5,000 hand carved pumpkins on display. There is also beverages, merchandise, games and a fire juggler on Saturdays.
Each pumpkin has a unique theme, from dinosaurs to under-the-sea. The event runs all month, rain or shine.
Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Ingham County Fairgrounds gate or online here.
More information on Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed can be found on the Ingham County Fairground website here.
Read next:
- Lansing’s Winston the Tegu needs votes in ‘America’s Favorite Pet’ contest
- Michigan State University police seeks ‘highly intoxicated’ man wanted in home invasion
- Holt Public Schools will not have in-class Halloween activities
- Pure Michigan ads are back with $40M to put toward tourism
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.