5,000 hand carved jack-o’-lanterns to light up Ingham County Fairgrounds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of hand carved pumpkins will light up Mason Friday night.

Friday is the first day of Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed, a family-friendly Halloween experience unlike any other in Michigan. Families can take a stroll through 5,000 hand carved pumpkins on display. There is also beverages, merchandise, games and a fire juggler on Saturdays.

Each pumpkin has a unique theme, from dinosaurs to under-the-sea. The event runs all month, rain or shine.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Ingham County Fairgrounds gate or online here.

More information on Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed can be found on the Ingham County Fairground website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.