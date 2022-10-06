Uncover stories of young and old at Antiquarian Book & Paper Show

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Antiquarian Book & Paper Show returns Sunday, October 9th, 2022!

Join many at the Causeway Bay Hotel & Conference Center, 6820 S Cedar St. in Lansing, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 9th for every booklover’s dream.

Come hang out with Curious Book Shop and dozens of other Midwest book dealers to find everything you’ve always wanted, but never knew existed!

Dealers from all over will be at the Midwest’s LARGEST book and paper show with a huge assortment of books and ephemera on sale, including:

First editions, Children’s Books, Rare Books, Michigan History, Americana, Sciences, Illustrated Books, Travel, Poetry, Maps/Atlases, Science Fiction, Civil War, Military History, Magazines, Autographs, Postcards, Trade Cards, Ads-posters, Art-Prints, Photographs, Sports & Movie items, Fine Bindings, Cookbooks, Mysteries, Literature, Private Press, Sheet Music, and New Age

Admission is $5, but children ages 13 and under can attend the show for FREE.

Parking is also FREE for the event.

