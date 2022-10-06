Twitter adds new ‘mixed media’ feature to tweets

FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.
FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT
(CNN) - Twitter users will now be able to get more information out per tweet.

The social media giant is unveiling a new feature that allows users to combine text, gifs, photos and videos in a single tweet.

Prior to this, only one type of media could be used per tweet, but now, up to four forms can be sent.

To get access to these multi-media posts, Twitter users have to click on the photo icon in the composer and add whichever forms to use.

This new feature is available for iOS and Android owners.

