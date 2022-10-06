Tripleheader Now Set For Next August At MIS

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway announced Thursday that the ARCA Menards Series will return to the two mile track on Friday, August 4, 2023 for the Henry Ford Health 200. The race will kick off a tripleheader week end with the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series headlining the week end with Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

