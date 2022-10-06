Tripleheader Now Set For Next August At MIS

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Dent Wizard Ford, and Chris...
HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Dent Wizard Ford, and Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on February 28, 2021 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)(Michael Reaves | Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway announced Thursday that the ARCA Menards Series will return to the two mile track on Friday, August 4, 2023 for the Henry Ford Health 200. The race will kick off a tripleheader week end with the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series headlining the week end with Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

