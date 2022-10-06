State parks seeking entrepreneurs to run food trucks and other concessions

Food trucks, riding stables, park shops, and beach concessions are just a few of the business opportunities available at state parks.
(Georgina Fernandez)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced this week that new concession opportunities at eight state parks and recreations are available. State park concessions offer goods and services that are not provided by state park employees but are contracted out to small businesses.

These opportunities are made available through a competitive bidding process with the option to enter into a contract for up to seven years.

“This year is special because two of our largest concession operations are up for bid: Tahquamenon Falls and South Higgins Lake State Parks,” said Lori Green of DNR Parks and Recreation, which oversees commercial land use in state parks, trails, and waterways. in the east of the country. side of the state.

Tahquamenon Falls State Park had more than 575,000 visitors last year, and the concession brought in more than $1 million in revenue, according to the DNR. The park’s concession building was recently renovated and will reopen in 2023 with a new 3,600-square-foot facility built to house food trucks, rowboat rentals, a gift shop, and more.

Meanwhile, South Higgins Lake State Park had more than 162,400 campers and 80,000-day visitors last year, generating more than $500,000 in sales for the on-site beach store.

If interested, likely concessionaires must apply for Tahquamenon Falls and South Higgins Lake by Nov. 2.

Additional opportunities include the following locations:

Tawas Point

Mayberry

Sleepy Hollow

Van Riper

Wilson State Parks

Pontiac Lake Recreation

A list of current state park concessionaire opportunities and application deadlines can be found HERE.

