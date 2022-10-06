Punishment For Draymond?

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.((AP Photo/Brandon Dill))
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the incident says Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green fought with guard Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was still gathering details on what caused the physical altercation and hadn’t commented publicly. The Athletic first reported the scuffle, saying Green struck Poole. The fiery Green, a four-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star, has long been considered the emotional leader of the Warriors. He’s been willing to get into it with his teammates when he feels appropriate.

