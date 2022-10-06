Police on scene of active shooting at Dearborn hotel

Michigan State Police are at an active shooting scene at a Dearborn hotel.
Oct. 6, 2022
DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to stay away from a Dearborn hotel as it is an active shooting scene.

According to the Michigan State Police Second District, the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn is a dangerous, active shooting scene.

“There are still shots being fired by the suspect,” MSP said. “Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel.”

A nearby school, Duvall Elementary School, has gone into what they say is a precautionary “soft lockdown.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

