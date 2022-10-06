Police on scene of active shooting at Dearborn hotel

DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to stay away from a Dearborn hotel as it is an active shooting scene.

According to the Michigan State Police Second District, the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn is a dangerous, active shooting scene.

“There are still shots being fired by the suspect,” MSP said. “Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel.”

A nearby school, Duvall Elementary School, has gone into what they say is a precautionary “soft lockdown.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: There are still shots being fired by the suspect. Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel. Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public. pic.twitter.com/xYPXrborBd — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 6, 2022

