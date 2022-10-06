New mural at East Lansing Public Library promotes community change

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a new mural at ELPL created by Dustin Hunt of Muralmatics.

The new mural, located on the west-facing exterior wall of the ELPL’s Maker Studio, delves into some of East Lansing’s civil rights history.

“We are so thrilled to bring this mural to the East Lansing Public Library,” said ELPL Director Kristin Shelley. “This mural will be an incredible tool for community members to learn more about civil rights, past and present, and it will be a great addition to the library as a place centered on sharing information and community learning.”

The people depicted in the mural are modeled after real East Lansing residents. In the mural, they’re sitting at the kitchen table discussing current social justice issues, with historical artifacts from East Lansing’s civil rights history scattered through the scene. The mural tells the story of these East Lansing residents, while also educating the public on the City’s past and illustrating how conversations on justice continue today.

In the near future, the artist will install a QR code near the mural, which will allow interested community members to explore the mural in a more interactive way. Through the QR code, people will be able to read about the significance of certain details in the mural and how it relates to East Lansing’s own history.

This mural was paid for with funds approved by the East Lansing Arts Commission from the Percent for Art Program’s Public Art Fund.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police are on the scene of what they say is an active...
Police on scene of active shooting at Dearborn hotel
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won't be up this year.
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

Latest News

Ella Sharp Museum
Get on the fun assembly line in the new exhibit at the Ella Sharp Museum
Riverwalk Theatre
The power of the playwright: Riverwalk presents a new play a playwriting competition
New Mural
A New Mural Highlights Change at ELPL
National Golf Lover's Day
NATIONAL GOLF LOVERS DAY