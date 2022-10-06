In My View: Tigers season is mercifully over

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Tigers season is mercifully over. Marking six straight losing seasons and we were all told in spring training that the rebuild was over and a playoff contender was at hand.

The general manager was fired on August 10, several players were dealt away and a new president has been hired.

Cabrera returns next year although I don’t see how he can help very much. But with some luck with the young pitchers and some more offense in a lousy division maybe this team can get around the .500 mark and see where it goes. Optimism to be sure, but they’ll sell us on that for sure.

