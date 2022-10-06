Michigan State University opens new engineering space

The 10,000 square foot facility includes a student design center, machine shop, fabrication area and meeting space for engineering team collaborations.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has a new addition to campus that will benefit engineering students.

With the support of several MSU donors, the William A. Demmer Engineering Center is now open to students.

The 10,000 square foot facility includes a student design center, machine shop, fabrication area and meeting space for engineering team collaborations.

“This is going to be a wonderful opportunity for our team members to both be able to grow by working with one another in a more refined space than maybe we’ve had in the past,” said senior Riley Lawson. “And also be able to get to know other teams, learn from other teams and also be able to help other teams in turn.”

The MSU board approved the project in February 2020, but it was delayed due to issues related to the COVID pandemic.

