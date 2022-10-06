Michigan Retailers Association to hold ‘Buy Nearby’ Weekend Oct. 7-9

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Shops and stores across Michigan will join the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) on Oct. 7-9 in celebration of Buy Nearby.

Many retailers will be offering special merchandise or sales and the chance for one lucky shopper to win a $250 gift card by posting a photo while shopping local and tagging the MRA’s Buy Nearby page on social media. The store where the photo was taken will also win a $250 gift card. Additional photo contest information can be found HERE.

“Visit your local businesses and spend your dollars here in Michigan,” said MRA President and CEO Bill Hallan. “Keeping your money in Michigan can make all the difference in your local downtown, especially as those same businesses hire your friends and family.”

Buy Nearby is an annual campaign y the MRA, with a focus on keeping Michigan’s Main Streets strong.

More information is available at buynearbymi.com

