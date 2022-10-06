Meijer to offer costumes for children with disabilities this Halloween

Accessible, adaptive children’s costumes to be added, ranging in a variety of sizes and styles
Meijer is making it easier for everyone to get in on Halloween excitement this year by adding accessible, adaptive children’s costumes to its already wide selection of costumes.(PRNewswire)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Halloween is coming up quickly and Meijer is offering accessible, adaptive costumes for children with disabilities this Halloween that will come in a variety of sizes and styles.

Some of the styles being offered are an astronaut, a mermaid, a skeleton, and a witch. These costumes are designed to be accessible for children with disabilities and rather than zippers or snaps, they feature magnets, Velcro, and pull tabs, as well as “inner linings, secret pockets, and hook-and-loop openings for children with arm and leg braces.”

They are also made from flat seams and softer fabrics to reduce sensitivity to the touch. Meijer said it makes them a “more comfortable fit, even with other clothing worn underneath.”

“We aim for our stores to be a welcoming and supportive environment where every customer sees themselves reflected in our team and their needs are met in our products,” Ryan Yarnell, seasonal décor buyer at Meijer, said in a news release. “So, when our customers explained how the addition of adaptive costumes would help families get more joy out of Halloween, we listened. It was a natural next step for us.”

Prices range from $15 to $45.

