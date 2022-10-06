Mason teen helping Hurricane Ian survivors

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Rescue crews are searching door to door for survivors or victims of hurricane Ian.

Many people across Michigan are doing what they can to help, including one teen who is originally from Mason.

“It was pretty scary,” said Lucas Leibrand.

Leibrand, 18, moved from Mason to Port Charlotte, Florida just a few months ago. He said for him, riding out the storm wasn’t the worst part.

“Seeing the devastation is when I got a little freaked out. Actually seeing what had happened during the storm it was pretty bad,” said Leibrand.

Thursday, people in Fort Myers waited hours to get answers and supplies from FEMA.

That’s why Leibrand decided to come back to Michigan to collect donations to help those still living in Florida.

“It’s something I could do to help,” said Leibrand. “I was really feeling horrible for anyone who lost their homes or just had damage to their homes.”

He left Thursday night to drive back to Florida with his dad and friend with dozens of donations that came in since Monday.

“People in Michigan like to help so I wasn’t super surprised by how much we got. But I was surprised by how quickly we got it,” said Leibrand.

People donated things like water, hand sanitizer, trash bags, and large tarps.

Leibrand said people have also donated thousands of dollars to help people in Florida.

He plans on stopping on the way down to buy other supplies they might need.

Several organizations across Michigan are helping with hurricane relief:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.