Lions Unlikely to Have Swift on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions do not expect to have stellar running back D’Andre Swift available for this coming Sunday’s 1pm game at New England. Swift missed the game last Sunday against Seattle because of injury issues. Also, standout wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown missed practice again on Thursday. The Lions and Patriots each have a 1-3 season record.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.