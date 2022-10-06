Lebron Hints at NBA Ownership

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) plays against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) plays against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch. James, who has spoken in the past about how he wants to eventually own an NBA franchise -- with Las Vegas on his mind -- sent a crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday night, reminding him of his future plans to bring a team to the desert. Though Silver has said he expects expansion at some point, it is believed that wouldn’t happen until the next Collective Bargaining Agreement and television deals are complete.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police are on the scene of what they say is an active...
‘Stay away’ - Police on scene of active shooting at Dearborn hotel
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won't be up this year.
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

Latest News

Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain...
Messi Ready to Retire
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond...
Punishment For Draymond?
HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Dent Wizard Ford, and Chris...
Tripleheader Now Set For Next August At MIS
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after sacking Washington...
Lions Unlikely to Have Swift on Sunday