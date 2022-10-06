Lansing Catholic High School deploys ZeroEyes’ AI-based gun detection platform

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos. This ultimately saves lives.

Announced today, Lansing Catholic High School (LCHS) is deploying ZeroEyes’ solution using funding through Section 97 of the State School Aid Act.

“While we already have a robust security system, with campus-wide cameras and a lockout boot system, when I saw the ZeroEyes demo and realized how significantly it reduces law enforcement response time during an active shooter event, I knew that adopting the solution for our school was a no-brainer,” said Dominic Iocco, President, LCHS. “Now that state funding is available, I encourage all Michigan school decision-makers to take a close look at this proactive technology. Even schools that don’t have cameras yet could use this funding to deploy cameras and ZeroEyes at the same time.”

ZeroEyes is the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation.

ZeroEyes has launched an opt-in page that allows any Michigan school to learn how it can have ZeroEyes installed immediately and pay only when it receives the funding.

On top of a school’s existing security cameras, ZeroEyes’ software automatically identifies guns the moment they become visible and alerts school administrators and safety personnel within 3 to 5 seconds. The solution costs only a small percentage of available state funding, leaving a sizable portion for additional security measures. However, districts only have until 7am EDT on Monday, October 17th to apply for the state funding.

“Every school wants to believe that a shooting incident could never happen in its halls, but all it takes is one individual intent on causing harm and destroying lives,” said Sam Alaimo, CRO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. “We are thrilled to work with forward-thinking institutions like LCHS that understand the very real nature of the threat and refuse to leave their students and faculty unprotected.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved