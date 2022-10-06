Halloween costumes for children with disabilities being sold at Meijer

Accessible, adaptive children’s costumes to be added, ranging in a variety of sizes and styles
By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Halloween is a holiday that many kids look forward to.

Now, kids with disabilities are getting a chance to fully enjoy trick-or-treating thanks to a Michigan-based store.

Meijer is selling costumes that are easier for kids to put on and take off. The costumes are made for children in wheelchairs and braces.

The East Lansing Meijer on Lake Lansing Road said they’ve seen families come in to ask for the accessible costumes.

“So the adaptive costumes are meant for any children with disabilities to ensure that they can have a wonderful Halloween season with the same kind of costumes that are afforded to every other child,” said Sean Miller, a Meijer store director.

The accessible Halloween costumes are priced the same as other children’s costumes.

Carrie Prater, the co-leader of the Meijer Disability Advocacy and Awareness team told us what having accessible costumes mean to her and her family.

“It matters to have representation with costumes for children with disabilities, like my son, for his class party and trick-or-treating. As both a parent of a child with disabilities and advocate for the disability community within Meijer, it’s really exciting to see us take this step as we continue to improve,” said Prater.

A total of four accessible Halloween costumes for children with disabilities will be available at Meijer this year. It’s the first year the Michigan-based store will be selling the disability friendly costumes.

