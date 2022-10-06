Get on the fun assembly line in the new exhibit at the Ella Sharp Museum

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Every object has a story of how it is made.

Join the museum this fall for their new exhibit, How People Make Things, and celebrate that story—the people, the manufacturing processes, and the technology used to make everyday objects in our world. Once, every product we used was made by hand, usually one at a time. Now, almost everything you buy at a store is made in factories by many people each doing a part of the manufacturing process.

Inspired by the Mister Rogers’ Factory Tours, How People Make Things will shows the importance of everyone’s job in the processes of creating the products we all use every day. Come explore as we cut, mold, deform, and assemble while learning how familiar the story of manufacturing really is to all of us.

See you on the assembly line!

The exhibit is open now until January 8th.

For more information: https://ellasharpmuseum.org/exhibits/how-people-make-things/

