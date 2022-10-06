Funding of $250K available to small businesses for enhanced worker protections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan small businesses with 250 employees or less can apply for a Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) matching grant of up to $5,000 to make improvements to their workplace health and safety.

The grants are available through the Workplace Improvement to Safety and Health (MIWISH) grant program and enable employers to purchase safety- and health-related equipment and training that will support safer, healthier work environments and reduce the risk of injury and illness to workers in Michigan.

“MIOSHA’s ongoing grant opportunities provide essential support to protect Michigan businesses and workplaces,” said Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “Our investment in this area is a critical component to our state’s long-term economic success and the safety and well-being of our hardworking people.”

Preference will be given to employers in high-hazard industries identified in MIOSHA’s 2019-2023 strategic plan. All projects will be evaluated based on the specific hazards addressed. The grant period began on Oct. 1 and will continue until grant funding is expended.

MIOSHA encourages new grantees to take advantage of this program. Fiscal Year 2022 grantees may apply for funds after Jan. 1, 2023.

Qualifications and eligibility for for the MIWISH grant program for employees include the following:

A qualified safety professional or safety committee conduct a site-specific evaluation justifying the equipment purchase.

Knowledge and experience to complete the project and commitment to implementation.

Match dollars for the grant money awarded and cover of all estimated project costs.

Only items referenced in the application can be considered eligible, within the proposed project.

For more information about the MIWISH grant program and how to apply, visit michigan.gov/mioshagrants, or contact

MIOSHA’s Consultation Education and Training grant administrator at 269-275-7155.

Find more information about MIOSHA HERE.

