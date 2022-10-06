Consumers Energy, DTE to be audited following summer outages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s two largest power utilities will be audited following a series of large power outages.

The Michigan Public Service Commission ordered the audits of Consumers Energy and DTE Energy Wednesday after a storm in August left about half a million Michiganders without power for several days.

Most of those outages were in Metro Detroit, but nearly 80,000 people lost power in Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties. In Mid-Michigan, thousands lost power in Calhoun, Jackson, Hillsdale, Clinton and Shiawassee counties. Dozens of schools were closed just as the 2022-23 school year began.

The Public Service Commission said the two companies have not done enough to improve their reliability and safety during storms.

Both utilities said they will work with the commission.

A consultant will be hired to perform an independent third-party audit and review of DTE and CE’s electric distribution systems, equipment and operations.

Remember; If you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 or the Lansing Board of Water and Light at 877-295-5001. You can report fallen power lines to DTE on its official website here.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

