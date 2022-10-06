Abbot Road Park will be renamed during a special ceremony on ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Renamed to Azaadiikaa Park on Monday, Oct. 10.
Another beautiful, sunny fall day in the Heartland. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In recognition of historic and contemporary Indigenous people who gather, trade, learn, work, and celebrate in the Greater Lansing area, all community members are invited to be a part of this special rename ceremony of Abbot Road Park.

During this year’s Indigenous People’s Day, Abbot Road Park will become Azaadiikaa Park. This event will be hosted by the City of East Lansing and the Abbot Road Park Renaming Committee on Monday at 2801 Abbot Road.

Traditional attire is welcome.

More information can be found HERE.

