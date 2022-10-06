Abbot Road Park will be renamed during a special ceremony on ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In recognition of historic and contemporary Indigenous people who gather, trade, learn, work, and celebrate in the Greater Lansing area, all community members are invited to be a part of this special rename ceremony of Abbot Road Park.

During this year’s Indigenous People’s Day, Abbot Road Park will become Azaadiikaa Park. This event will be hosted by the City of East Lansing and the Abbot Road Park Renaming Committee on Monday at 2801 Abbot Road.

Traditional attire is welcome.

During this year’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Abbot Road Park will become Azaadiikaa Park during a special Park Renaming Ceremony hosted by the @CityofEL & the Abbot Road Park Renaming Committee on Monday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at 2801 Abbot Road: https://t.co/Aonb1xKrAZ. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VOSRrhFkeZ — City of East Lansing (@CityofEL) October 5, 2022

