54B District Court will be closed on Monday in Observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chief Judge Richard D. Ball has announced that the 54B District Court will be closed to the public on Monday in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day.

Court offices will not be open for walk-in arraignments or payments. All in-custody arraignments and emergency matters (including emergency filings) will be conducted while the court’s nosiness offices are closed to the public.

Drop boxes for filings and payments are available at the following locations:

East Lansing Police Department’s police desk, 409 Park Lane

East Lansing City Hall’s north parking lot, 410 Abbot Road

The corner of Park and Linden Street

Payments can also be made on the 54B District Court website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won't be up this year.
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year

Latest News

Another beautiful, sunny fall day in the Heartland. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
Abbot Road Park will be renamed during a special ceremony on ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Big Temperature Drop Friday
Ingham County family speaks out after dozens of animals are removed from property
Ingham County family speaks out after dozens of animals are removed from property