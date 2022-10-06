54B District Court will be closed on Monday in Observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chief Judge Richard D. Ball has announced that the 54B District Court will be closed to the public on Monday in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day.

Court offices will not be open for walk-in arraignments or payments. All in-custody arraignments and emergency matters (including emergency filings) will be conducted while the court’s nosiness offices are closed to the public.

Drop boxes for filings and payments are available at the following locations:

East Lansing Police Department’s police desk, 409 Park Lane

East Lansing City Hall’s north parking lot, 410 Abbot Road

The corner of Park and Linden Street

Payments can also be made on the 54B District Court website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.