1 dead, 5 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.
Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a reported stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that left at least one person dead.

Police said the incident began at about 11:42 a.m. Oct. 6 on the Strip, near the Wynn Las Vegas, according to KVVU.

Six victims have been located at this time, according to police. One victim was reported dead, while the other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police reported they have a suspect in custody.

Bystanders in the area told KVVU that some of the victims appeared to be showgirls taking pictures with tourists.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There are road closures in the area and citizens are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police are on the scene of what they say is an active...
Police on scene of active shooting at Dearborn hotel
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won't be up this year.
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

Latest News

This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others...
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Musk lawyers say Twitter refusing new $44B bid for company
FILE — New York City Police Department Public Affairs officers set up signs reading 'Gun Free...
Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa...
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
Consumers Energy, DTE to be audited following summer outages