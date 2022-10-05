Washington Square, Allegan Street, and more will have closures for Fall Block:AID

Starting on Thursday, Allegan Street between Grand Avenue and Capitol Avenue will be closed.
(KFVS)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prepare for closures starting around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 6.

Lansing Public Service announced road closures on Thursday due to Lansing’s 5:01′s The Block:AID event in Downtown Lansing.

Read more: Lansing 5:01′s The Block:AID returns to Downtown Lansing

The following streets will also experience closures:

Washington Square between Michigan Avenue and Kalamazoo Street will be closed at approximately 1:00 p.m.

Washtenaw Street will be closed to through traffic between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue with a hard closure at Washington Square

The closures will last until about 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 7.

For more information, contact the Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lansing police shooting
1 killed in Lansing police shooting, 2 officers on administrative leave
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

Latest News

After receiving his bachelor’s degree, he got accepted into Harvard University, where he earned...
DECISION 2022: District 2 U.S. Congress Candidate John Moolenaar
Midland native, Jerry Hilliard has a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and a...
DECISION 2022: District 2 U.S. Congress Candidate Jerry Hilliard
Temperatures Tumble By The End Of The Week
Michigan introduces free hotline to support domestic violence victims, survivors 24/7