Washington Square, Allegan Street, and more will have closures for Fall Block:AID

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prepare for closures starting around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 6.

Lansing Public Service announced road closures on Thursday due to Lansing’s 5:01′s The Block:AID event in Downtown Lansing.

The following streets will also experience closures:

Washington Square between Michigan Avenue and Kalamazoo Street will be closed at approximately 1:00 p.m.

Washtenaw Street will be closed to through traffic between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue with a hard closure at Washington Square

The closures will last until about 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 7.

For more information, contact the Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

