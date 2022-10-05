Ukraine Hoping to Land Future World Cup

(Pexels)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
-NYON, Switzerland (AP) - Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko says hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war” after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal. The leaders of the three soccer federations joined together at UEFA headquarters to present a campaign they hope will connect people beyond the world of sports. Pavelko says the project is backed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. FIFA will pick the host in 2024. Other likely candidates are a four-nation South American bid and a Saudi Arabia-led project involving Egypt.

