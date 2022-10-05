Traffic alert: Lansing roundabout to partially close for manhole cover repair

The southeast portion of the roundabout at Michigan Avenue and Washington Square will close Friday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A section of a traffic circle in Lansing will close for several days due to a manhole cover repair.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to city officials, the southeast portion of the roundabout at Michigan Avenue and Washington Square will close Friday.

Related: Washington Square, Allegan Street, and more will have closures for Fall Block:AID

Drivers heading eastbound on Michigan Avenue will be detoured south on Washington Street, east on Allegan Street and north on Grand Avenue back to Michigan Avenue.

The project is expected to be completed Tuesday.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lansing police shooting
1 killed in Lansing police shooting, 2 officers on administrative leave
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions

Latest News

Traffic alert: Lansing roundabout to partially close for manhole cover repair
Candidate Statements: (R) Attorney General Matthew DePerno
DECISION 2022: Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno (R)
Ingham County Animal Control
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 22 cats, 44 birds from Leslie home
East Lansing police partner with community leaders for blood drive