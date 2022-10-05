Traffic alert: Lansing roundabout to partially close for manhole cover repair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A section of a traffic circle in Lansing will close for several days due to a manhole cover repair.

According to city officials, the southeast portion of the roundabout at Michigan Avenue and Washington Square will close Friday.

Drivers heading eastbound on Michigan Avenue will be detoured south on Washington Street, east on Allegan Street and north on Grand Avenue back to Michigan Avenue.

The project is expected to be completed Tuesday.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website here.

