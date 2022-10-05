The power of the playwright: Riverwalk presents a new play a playwriting competition

Riverwalk Theatre will offer playwriting workshops in the fall to help students develop their scripts.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Roger Rochowiak is a long-time and award-winning playwright.

He is presenting a staged reading of his new play, Social Distancing or How to Kill A Party. This comedy touches on both COVID crankiness and family dynamic challenges — with Roger’s signature folksy flair. Local actors will spend the day under the direction of Tom Ferris developing this performance, which will be videotaped for use for future promotion purposes. The show starts at 7pm on October 8th. It is free admission with donations accepted to the generous host: Riverwalk Theatre.

But Roger isn’t the only playwright being featured, Riverwalk Theatre is hosting a playwriting competition.

This is open to high school students in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties can win prizes for writing short plays. A panel of judges will review all scripts and select the five best plays, which will be awarded $1,000 per play to the playwrights. Additionally, RWT will produce the winning plays during a playwriting festival in the summer of 2023. Three scripts will be produced as staged readings, and the two best scripts will be presented as full productions.

Riverwalk Theatre will offer playwriting workshops in the fall to help students develop their scripts. One of the workshops will be led by Roger Rochowiak, a Lansing playwright who has had many plays published and produced.

All scripts must be a student’s original work, include 1-4 characters, and be a maximum of 12 pages long. Students may choose any theme/subject for their scripts. Applications were mailed to all high schools in the Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties. Applications and scripts must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on February 6, 2023. Winners will be announced by May 1, 2023. Prizes will be awarded at the festival in July.

For more information: https://www.riverwalktheatre.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lansing police shooting
1 killed in Lansing police shooting, 2 officers on administrative leave
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions

Latest News

National Golf Lover's Day
NATIONAL GOLF LOVERS DAY
Fireworks has All Your Fall and Spooky Decorating Needs
Fireworks Glass Studios creates new and unique pieces perfect for fall
517 Living
517 Living to host biggest community night
Fireworks has All Your Fall and Spooky Decorating Needs
Fireworks has All Your Fall and Spooky Decorating Needs