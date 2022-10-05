The power of the playwright: Riverwalk presents a new play a playwriting competition

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Roger Rochowiak is a long-time and award-winning playwright.

He is presenting a staged reading of his new play, Social Distancing or How to Kill A Party. This comedy touches on both COVID crankiness and family dynamic challenges — with Roger’s signature folksy flair. Local actors will spend the day under the direction of Tom Ferris developing this performance, which will be videotaped for use for future promotion purposes. The show starts at 7pm on October 8th. It is free admission with donations accepted to the generous host: Riverwalk Theatre.

But Roger isn’t the only playwright being featured, Riverwalk Theatre is hosting a playwriting competition.

This is open to high school students in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties can win prizes for writing short plays. A panel of judges will review all scripts and select the five best plays, which will be awarded $1,000 per play to the playwrights. Additionally, RWT will produce the winning plays during a playwriting festival in the summer of 2023. Three scripts will be produced as staged readings, and the two best scripts will be presented as full productions.

Riverwalk Theatre will offer playwriting workshops in the fall to help students develop their scripts. One of the workshops will be led by Roger Rochowiak, a Lansing playwright who has had many plays published and produced.

All scripts must be a student’s original work, include 1-4 characters, and be a maximum of 12 pages long. Students may choose any theme/subject for their scripts. Applications were mailed to all high schools in the Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties. Applications and scripts must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on February 6, 2023. Winners will be announced by May 1, 2023. Prizes will be awarded at the festival in July.

For more information: https://www.riverwalktheatre.com/

