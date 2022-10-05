Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year

Instead of skeletons and goblins attracting people from across Mid-Michigan to a neighborhood near Haslet and Meridian roads, there’s a sign.
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It’s that time of year when you see front yards decorated for the holidays. Some go all out for Halloween and others for Christmas.

But one popular display has been ordered by Williamstown Township to not go up this year.

So instead of skeletons and goblins attracting people from across Mid-Michigan to a neighborhood near Haslet and Meridian roads, there’s a sign explaining the display won’t go up.

“We do it because we love seeing people happy,” said Cheryl Underwood.

Underwood started putting extravagant Halloween and Christmas decorations in her yard during the pandemic.

“We decided we weren’t going to be able to decorate inside and have people come in and enjoy it. So we decided to take all the decorations and go wild on the outside,” said Underwood.

Decorations filled the front yard, attracting dozens of people until the lights went off at 9 p.m. But, Williamstown Township Supervisor Wanda Bloomquist sent a cease and desist in December asking Underwood to stop with the extravagant decorations.

Bloomquist said that’s because the display was attracting too many cars.

“People parking their cars on other people’s lawns and walking around the street with no street lights has just become a real safety issue,” said Bloomquist.

Which could cause problems if there was an emergency on the short dead-end street.

“People can’t get in and out. If it takes 10 minutes to go down Damon Road if there was an emergency,” said Bloomquist.

Underwood said she’s surprised how many messages she’s getting about the display now she’s not doing them.

“People young and old were enjoying it. And they have been blowing up my Facebook when I notified everyone we weren’t going to be able to do it this year,” said Underwood.

Bloomquist said the Underwoods would be allowed to have a much scaled-down display in their hard.

This was the first time the township sent a letter about holiday decorations.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lansing police shooting
1 killed in Lansing police shooting, 2 officers on administrative leave
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions

Latest News

Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year
Opening statements issued in Wolverine Watchmen trial
(File photo courtesy of Ingham County Animal Control)
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 22 cats, 44 birds from Leslie home
Opening statements done in Wolverine Watchmen Trial