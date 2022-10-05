Phil Mickelson Joins Extra Golf Tour

Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster...
Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, July 29, 2022.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-Phil Mickelson is now a member of the MENA Tour. It’s part of a strategy by LIV Golf to get world ranking points this week at its Thailand tournament. The MENA Tour stands for Middle East and North Africa. It’s been around since 2011 and has received Official World Golf Ranking points since 2016. But it hasn’t played a tournament since early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The MENA Tour says in a news release that LIV Golf Invitational events will now be part of its tour schedule. It will be submitting LIV’s 48-man field to the OWGR this week for approval.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lansing police shooting
1 killed in Lansing police shooting, 2 officers on administrative leave
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions

Latest News

Ukraine Hoping to Land Future World Cup
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, as...
$2 Million Offered So Far For Judge Home Run Ball
Baseball
Baseball Playoffs Begin Friday
Baseball
Angels Extend Nevin’s Contract