Phil Mickelson Joins Extra Golf Tour

-Phil Mickelson is now a member of the MENA Tour. It’s part of a strategy by LIV Golf to get world ranking points this week at its Thailand tournament. The MENA Tour stands for Middle East and North Africa. It’s been around since 2011 and has received Official World Golf Ranking points since 2016. But it hasn’t played a tournament since early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The MENA Tour says in a news release that LIV Golf Invitational events will now be part of its tour schedule. It will be submitting LIV’s 48-man field to the OWGR this week for approval.

