Parents still have time to claim their expanded child tax credit by Nov. 15

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who missed out on payments when it comes to the enhanced Child Tax Credit (CTC) in 2021 have a chance to still file to receive money.

The CTC provides qualifying U.S. families up to $3,600 per child. Enacted 25 years ago, the tax benefit helps with the costs of raising children. It was expanded in 2021 as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. This increased payments up to $3,600 annually for each child aged 5 or under and $3,000 for those who are ages 6 to 17.

Those who did not file a return still have time to file for the credit. You have until Nov. 15.

GetCTC.org was created for a more simplified process for low-income families to get the CTC as well as a third stimulus check.

