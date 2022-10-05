Opening statements issued in Wolverine Watchmen trial

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Day one in the trial of three men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrapped up Wednesday in Jackson County.

Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for terrorist acts. The defendants are being tried together but each of them have their own attorney.

The defendants and jury heard lawyers set the stage Wednesday for the high profile case.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said the men formed a gang called the Wolverine Watchmen. They said the gang was responsible for providing the training for other members to kidnap Whitmer from her northern Michigan home and kill police officers.

Prosecutors said they will present photos, text messages and videos to prove their case.

However, defense attorneys said the group was merely training for self defense and that an FBI informant entrapped the men.

“The purpose of the gang was to target law enforcement for violent action,” said Assistant Attorney General, William Rollstin.

However, the defense claims this group was never intended to be violent, only defensive.

“Paul, my client says we are not going to be the aggressors in the state of Michigan. We are going to train defensively and train in the event I need to defend myself. We need to defend others and we need to defend the constitution,” said Defense Attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick.

The first witness also took the stand this afternoon. Special agent Henrik Impola testified that he was shown messages from within the group and was concerned with what he saw.

“It was pretty clear that they were organized because they said no planning here. I was concerned they were planning elsewhere,” Impola said.

Prosecutors said the men were upset over COVID shutdowns of businesses and schools. If convicted the charge of providing material support for terrorism, they could face up to 20 years in prison.

The trial will start again Thursday morning.

