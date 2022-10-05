Olivet senior Andres Almanza leading way for Eagles

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - The high school soccer postseason is getting set to kick off a week from Thursday.

And the Olivet Eagles will be relying heavily on the leg of Andres Almanza.

“Andres is one of four seniors and captain on the team,” head coach Marco Hernandez said. “He’s certainly a big part of what we do offensively and defensively at times.”

A big part offensively may be putting it ligthly.

Almanza has been on a scoring frenzy to close the final three weeks of the regular season.

So much so he’s lost count of the official number of goals.

“I was keeping track up until last week and then I stopped counting.”

For those keeping track at home, the official number is 15 total goals on the season.

But 13 of them have come over the last seven games.

After seeing the work put in over the offseason, this scoring explosive doesn’t come as much of a surprise to Hernandez.

“He’s been here for a long time. He’s been involved in soccer the entire four years he’s been here,” Hernandez said of his star striker. “And he’s been a good player the entire time he’s been here, so with his work, he helped himself out over the last year. But quite honestly, as soon as the ball gets to his feet, anything can happen.”

But soccer is a team game.

None of Almanza’s production is at all possible without his teammates, most notably fellow captain Bryce Heisler, who’s having a quietly steady season of his own.

Heisler and Almanza spent years playing together growing up, and it’s their chemistry that’s blossoming into quite the 1-2 tandem.

“One thing that hasn’t gone as noticed as one of our other seniors captain Bryce Heisler, he has 20 assists on the year and I think he has four goals on the season, so he creates a lot of opportunities.”

“We’ve been playing together for a lot of years and he just knows where I am all the time and plays me the ball perfectly,” Almanza said.

Olivet has needed every bit of Almanza’s scoring to help his team win three of their last four matches.

But while he’s at it, he’s got his sights set on some school history.

“I do wanna break a school record or something, like the most goals in the season.”

Whether or not he reaches the single-season goal mark, Almanza is doing what he loves, for the school he loves, enjoying every experience along the way.

“I have a lot of fun over here and these guys are very fun and like a breath of fresh air. And they help each other out and they’re just a lot of fun, altogether.”

Sitting at 6-9 overall on the season, the Eagles will have one more regular season match on Oct. 10 before traveling to Eaton Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 13 to open up postseason play.

