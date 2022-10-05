Official 2022 state Christmas tree coming from Clinton County

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A St. Johns tree is headed to the Capitol for the holiday season.

The 63-foot spruce was selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) and donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck.

“We bought the property this past spring, and the previous owner mentioned that the State of Michigan was interested in the tree,” said Mary Ann. “It’s an honor to be able to say our tree is the official state Christmas tree. Caitlin and I are so proud to be a part of this state tradition.”

This will be the first tree from Clinton County and the 12th from the Lower Peninsula since 1987, when an official tree began being displayed at the Capitol each holiday season. It will be harvested on Friday, Oct. 28 and arrive in downtown Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 29 with some help from the Michigan Association of Timbermen, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, and the Christmas tree crew from DTMB.

Once in place at the Capitol, area Boy Scout troops will continue the tradition of untying the tree.

