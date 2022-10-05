Nearly 60 recruits train with 142nd Michigan State Police Trooper Recruit School

Many states across the country are struggling to hire new state troopers, but that could soon change.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Michigan State Police's 142nd trooper recruit school is currently in week 15.

The Michigan State Police’s 142nd trooper recruit school is currently in week 15.

“We had 59 here today and we’re really excited for this class and to get these new troopers in the field,” said Derrick Carroll.

“Recruit school is the most challenging challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life,” said Shiloh Labutte. “But it’s also the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done.”

You can watch Dan Ray’s full story in the video player above.

More information on Michigan State Police can be found on its official website here.

