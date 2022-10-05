NCG Cinema is hosting ‘Cinema Week’ starting Oct. 7

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A weeklong celebration of the magic of going to the movies is happening at NCG Cinema.

NCG Cinema is hosting several Cinema Week community-driven events, promotions, and special screenings.

This celebration will take place Oct. 7 – Oct. 13 and will include activities for the whole family, a customer appreciation promotion, and movie specials.

“We are thrilled to extend an invitation to all our neighbors to join us for Cinema Week fun,” said Jeff Geiger, NCG Chief Executive Officer.” This is an excellent opportunity to engage in the local community and enhance the moviegoing experience for our guests of all ages, all in celebration of the magic of going to the movies.”

Cinema Week events and promotions include the following:

Friday, Oct. 7 - Kickoff Giveaway

Saturday, Oct. 8 – Screening of ‘Halloween’ (1978)

Sunday, Oct. 9 - Family Day

Monday, Oct. 10 - Customer Appreciation Day

Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Discount Tuesdays

Wednesday, Oct. 12 - Time to Smile

Thursday, Oct. 13 – ‘Halloween Ends’ premieres!

Information on the events and promotions for Cinema Week can be found HERE.

