NCG Cinema is hosting ‘Cinema Week’ starting Oct. 7

‘Cinema Week’ celebrations will include events, promotions, special movies, and more.
VIP Quincy 3 Cinemas opened at 10 a.m. with matinee showings. General Manager Bill Blaine said...
VIP Quincy 3 Cinemas opened at 10 a.m. with matinee showings. General Manager Bill Blaine said they expect to see between 200 and 300 people Thursday.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A weeklong celebration of the magic of going to the movies is happening at NCG Cinema.

NCG Cinema is hosting several Cinema Week community-driven events, promotions, and special screenings.

This celebration will take place Oct. 7 – Oct. 13 and will include activities for the whole family, a customer appreciation promotion, and movie specials.

“We are thrilled to extend an invitation to all our neighbors to join us for Cinema Week fun,” said Jeff Geiger, NCG Chief Executive Officer.” This is an excellent opportunity to engage in the local community and enhance the moviegoing experience for our guests of all ages, all in celebration of the magic of going to the movies.”

Cinema Week events and promotions include the following:

Friday, Oct. 7 - Kickoff Giveaway

Saturday, Oct. 8 – Screening of ‘Halloween’ (1978)

Sunday, Oct. 9 - Family Day

Monday, Oct. 10 - Customer Appreciation Day

Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Discount Tuesdays

Wednesday, Oct. 12 - Time to Smile

Thursday, Oct. 13 – ‘Halloween Ends’ premieres!

Information on the events and promotions for Cinema Week can be found HERE.

Read more:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lansing police shooting
1 killed in Lansing police shooting, 2 officers on administrative leave
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

Latest News

Garland retired several months ago. Little did he know that a team of strangers would have the...
Champions of the heart
Charlotte, Michigan.
Charlotte to replace the roof on City Hall, funding from the American Rescue Plan Act
Thanks to a Hong Kong company, the vegan Spam musubi is officially a thing.
Now Desk: Temperatures tumble and SPAM makes a comeback
Washington Square, Allegan Street, and more will have closures for Fall Block:AID