NCG Cinema is hosting ‘Cinema Week’ starting Oct. 7
‘Cinema Week’ celebrations will include events, promotions, special movies, and more.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A weeklong celebration of the magic of going to the movies is happening at NCG Cinema.
NCG Cinema is hosting several Cinema Week community-driven events, promotions, and special screenings.
This celebration will take place Oct. 7 – Oct. 13 and will include activities for the whole family, a customer appreciation promotion, and movie specials.
“We are thrilled to extend an invitation to all our neighbors to join us for Cinema Week fun,” said Jeff Geiger, NCG Chief Executive Officer.” This is an excellent opportunity to engage in the local community and enhance the moviegoing experience for our guests of all ages, all in celebration of the magic of going to the movies.”
Cinema Week events and promotions include the following:
Friday, Oct. 7 - Kickoff Giveaway
Saturday, Oct. 8 – Screening of ‘Halloween’ (1978)
Sunday, Oct. 9 - Family Day
Monday, Oct. 10 - Customer Appreciation Day
Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Discount Tuesdays
Wednesday, Oct. 12 - Time to Smile
Thursday, Oct. 13 – ‘Halloween Ends’ premieres!
Information on the events and promotions for Cinema Week can be found HERE.
Read more:
- LIVE: Temperatures tumble and SPAM makes a comeback
- Washington Square, Allegan Street, and more will have closures for Fall Block:AID
- Michigan introduces free hotline to support domestic violence victims, survivors 24/7
- Charlotte to replace the roof on City Hall, funding from the American Rescue Plan Act
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.