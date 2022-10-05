In My View: Is the Big Ten in football the weakest in years?

By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Is the Big Ten in football the weakest, generally speaking, it has been in years? It may well be.

After the big three all of whom are ranked in the top 11 - Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State - who’s the fourth best team in the league? Who’s the worst?

A lot of close games ahead, but the bottom 11 teams have had travails at times so far and we are not midway through the season yet. Two coaches already fired, who is next?

