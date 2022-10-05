Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop.

Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”

Quinn Emanuel had been hired by the Board of Trustees to look into the allegations, while MSU’s Office of Institutional Equity (OIE) is doing its own internal investigation.

Several letters from MSU staff were written to the Board of Trustees regarding the outside investigation, alleging it could impact the school’s internal investigation.

“As Quinn Emanuel continues its review of the personnel action surrounding former Broad College Dean Dr. Sanjay Gupta, I find it imperative to remind you of the importance of the university’s non retaliation policy and also to stress the need for the existing OIE investigation to not be influenced or impacted,” Stanley wrote in a letter to Chair Dianne Byrum.

Stanley was among several MSU staff members that asked for the Board of Trustees to stop its investigation.

“These aggressive and unparalleled actions are causing harm to individuals and creating a chilling effect over work that is difficult,” wrote MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff. “These actions by the Board of Trustees are doing harm to the campus, harm to the reputation of MSU and harm to the process you seek to improve.

“While I still don’t believe this external review is needed, as I feel the university made the right decision, the administration is cooperating with the law firm by providing documents and materials requested on this matter,” Stanley wrote. “But it is also my duty to ensure that employees are protected from undue pressure and that the Title IX and OIE investigations still underway are not influenced. Please be advised that MSU employees will not be compelled to participate in Quinn Emmanuel’s review, and for those who do voluntarily participate, the university will offer legal counsel to those employees.”

