Michigan introduces free hotline to support domestic violence victims, survivors 24/7

(WILX)
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new 24/7 hotline for victims and survivors of domestic violence is up and running just in time for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Hotline gives live, one-on-one crisis support by phone, text, or online chatrooms.

The 2020 Michigan State Police Incident Crime report indicated there were roughly 65,000 domestic violence offenses in Michigan. This year, confidential, anonymous support is just a call or text away.

“Domestic violence is still a staggering number, usually like every 20 seconds someone experiences some form of physical abuse. So really bringing awareness to that, showing survivors they’re not alone,” said Leah Dryer of End Violent Encounters (EVE).

Dryer said just last year, EVE helped more than 1,800 people with domestic violence situations in the tri-county area. She said the 24/7 hotline just means more resources will be available.

“All the different resources that are available. A lot of people might not even realize what’s out there. They might also not realize that they’re in a domestic violence situation. And so getting that education out there that this is what it looks like – it’s not always physical, there’s a lot of manipulation, emotional abuse, control,” said Dryer.

The Hotline is free and provides local support tailored to each unique situation.

“Raising awareness for that is important and getting youth involved letting them know that this is what a healthy relationship is and what it’s not and that can really just help prevent this pandemic from growing more and more throughout the years,” said Dryer.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said they are joining national efforts to educate communities about the lasting trauma domestic violence has on individuals and families.

“There’s just trained advocates that will help assist you. A lot of times these people aren’t looking to tell you what to do, they’re just there to be that supportive listening ear, make sure you have your options, know what’s out there, and allow you to make that next step when you’re ready,” said Dryer.

During the month of October, Michiganders are encouraged to learn more about the signs of domestic violence.

You can learn more about domestic violence here.

Contact the Hotline:

Call1-866-VOICEDV
Text1-877-861-0222
Chathttps://mcedsv.org/hotline-domestic-violence/hotline-chat/
TTY1-517-898-5533

