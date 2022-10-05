Man arrested in Meridian Township on suspicion of election data theft in Los Angeles County

By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested in Meridian Township on suspicion of stealing data of poll workers in California.

Eugene Yu, the CEO and founder of Konnech Corporation, was accused of storing election worker information from Los Angeles County on servers in China. Konnech’s contract with Los Angeles County required that data to only be stored in the United States.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office didn’t specify what specific information allegedly was taken, but officials said it only involved poll workers. Officials said the data did not involve voting machines and did not impact election results.

“At issue here is the theft of personal identifying information of election workers in Los Angeles County,” said LA County District Attorney George Gascon. “This information is not, I repeat, it is not related to election material or voter information.”

Yu is currently housed at the Ingham County Jail. He is expected to be extradited to California.

