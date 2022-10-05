Now Desk: Temperatures tumble and SPAM makes a comeback
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the forecast for a cooler week ahead.
Then Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with the latest headlines including President Biden is set to tour Florida to survey damage from Hurricane Ian, why a legendary drummer canceled their North American tour, and a pantry classic makes a comeback.
- Temperatures tumble by the end of the week
- Michigan introduces free hotline to support domestic violence victims, survivors 24/7
- Jury selected for men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
- 1 killed in Lansing police shooting, 2 officers on administrative leave
- Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 5, 2022
- Average High: 66º Average Low 45º
- Lansing Record High: 87° 1900
- Lansing Record Low: 24° 2003
- Jackson Record High: 88º 1900
- Jackson Record Low: 24º 1965
