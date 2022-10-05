Now Desk: Temperatures tumble and SPAM makes a comeback

Thanks to a Hong Kong company, the vegan Spam musubi is officially a thing.
Thanks to a Hong Kong company, the vegan Spam musubi is officially a thing.(Veg News)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the forecast for a cooler week ahead.

Then Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with the latest headlines including President Biden is set to tour Florida to survey damage from Hurricane Ian, why a legendary drummer canceled their North American tour, and a pantry classic makes a comeback.

Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 5, 2022

  • Average High: 66º Average Low 45º
  • Lansing Record High: 87° 1900
  • Lansing Record Low: 24° 2003
  • Jackson Record High: 88º 1900
  • Jackson Record Low: 24º 1965

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lansing police shooting
1 killed in Lansing police shooting, 2 officers on administrative leave
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

Latest News

VIP Quincy 3 Cinemas opened at 10 a.m. with matinee showings. General Manager Bill Blaine said...
NCG Cinema is hosting ‘Cinema Week’ starting Oct. 7
Garland retired several months ago. Little did he know that a team of strangers would have the...
Champions of the heart
Charlotte, Michigan.
Charlotte to replace the roof on City Hall, funding from the American Rescue Plan Act
Washington Square, Allegan Street, and more will have closures for Fall Block:AID