LIVE: A cool down is on the way and how to celebrate Croc-tober
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews a rollercoaster of a cooler week ahead.
We have the latest trending headlines including a settlement reached in the wrongful death lawsuit on the set of the movie “Rust,” remembering a legendary singer, and why you should also watch the clock if you’re watching your waistline.
Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- A cool down is coming
- Parents still have time to claim their expanded child tax credit by Nov. 15
- Jury selected for men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
- Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
- Mid-Michigan breast cancer survivor reflects after her last treatment
ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 5, 2022
- Average High: 66º Average Low 45º
- Lansing Record High: 87° 1900
- Lansing Record Low: 24° 2003
- Jackson Record High: 88º 1900
- Jackson Record Low: 24º 1965
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.