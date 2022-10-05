Jury selected for men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After an intense day of question, a jury is now seating the trail of the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The trial is happening at the Jackson County Courthouse. All three men are being tried together.

Back story: EXPLAINER: 3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot

Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes - including providing material support for terrorist acts.

Tuesday was a grueling second day of jury selection as potential jurors sat through hours of questioning by both the state and defense.

Applause and cheering rang out as it was announced the jury selection was completed. Out of 98 potential jurors, 15 were selected after two days of non-stop questioning.

All three defendants were present for jury questioning, where about 50 people were asked the same questions on repeat. They were asked everything from how they felt about police, if they had bad experiences with police, to how they feel about guns.

Due to the nature of the case, nurses were even asked if they cared for gun victims.

Attorneys narrowed the pool one-by-one. There were audible groans each time a juror was dismissed as the process started again.

Attorneys kept reminding people that they go through this painstaking process to ensure a fair trial.

The trail will officially start at the Jackson County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

