Ingham County Animal Control seizes 22 cats, 44 birds from Leslie home
Authorities said they were called to the residence for an unrelated complaint.
LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - More than five dozen animals were seized from an Ingham County home Wednesday.
According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers joined officers with Ingham County Animal Control to execute a search warrant at a residence located on Kinneville Road, between Wright Road and Hunton Creek.
Animal Control said they seized 22 cats and 44 birds - including chickens, ducks guinea fowl and a turkey - from the residence. A dead pet rodent was also recovered.
Authorities said they were called to the residence for an unrelated complaint and when they arrived, they observed “unsanitary living conditions.”
Schoolhouse Dogs, a dog daycare center located nearby, is not involved in the incident.
The animals seized will go to the animal shelter to be cared for during the investigation. The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is requesting residents donate non-clumping cat litter, wet pate cat food and chicken feed. More information on donations can be found on the official Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter website here.
