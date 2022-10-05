Ingham County Animal Control seizes 22 cats, 44 birds from Leslie home

Authorities said they were called to the residence for an unrelated complaint.
Ingham County Animal Control
Ingham County Animal Control(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - More than five dozen animals were seized from an Ingham County home Wednesday.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers joined officers with Ingham County Animal Control to execute a search warrant at a residence located on Kinneville Road, between Wright Road and Hunton Creek.

Animal Control said they seized 22 cats and 44 birds - including chickens, ducks guinea fowl and a turkey - from the residence. A dead pet rodent was also recovered.

Authorities said they were called to the residence for an unrelated complaint and when they arrived, they observed “unsanitary living conditions.”

Schoolhouse Dogs, a dog daycare center located nearby, is not involved in the incident.

The animals seized will go to the animal shelter to be cared for during the investigation. The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is requesting residents donate non-clumping cat litter, wet pate cat food and chicken feed. More information on donations can be found on the official Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lansing police shooting
1 killed in Lansing police shooting, 2 officers on administrative leave
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions

Latest News

Traffic alert: Lansing roundabout to partially close for manhole cover repair
Candidate Statements: (R) Attorney General Matthew DePerno
DECISION 2022: Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno (R)
A portion of the Michigan Avenue, Washington Street traffic circle will be closed Oct. 7-11, 2022
Traffic alert: Lansing roundabout to partially close for manhole cover repair
East Lansing police partner with community leaders for blood drive