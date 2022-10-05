First Alert Weather Forecast

Colder air returns for the end of the week
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High temperatures again today will be in the low 70s. As we have been talking about all week, the above average temperatures will come to an end tonight. A cold front moves through the area this evening. Behind the front low temperatures tonight will be in the mid 30s. A north wind Friday will be pushing colder air our way. High temperatures Friday will only be near 50º. Friday night low temperatures drop back close to 30º. The weekend we start a slow warm-up. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid 50s and highs should climb to around 60º for Sunday.

Today ahead of the cold front we see a mix of clouds and sun. Late afternoon into the evening hours the cold front drops through the area and touches off a few rain showers. Wind gusts near 30 MPH will be possible today. Friday promises to be a dry day across Mid-Michigan with a mix of clouds and sun. Closer to the Great Lakes Friday a few instability rain showers are possible with cold air flowing across the lakes. Saturday, Sunday and Monday we should see a good deal of sunshine across Mid-Michigan with high pressure anchored in the Great Lakes region.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 6, 2022

  • Average High: 65º Average Low 44º
  • Lansing Record High: 89° 1963
  • Lansing Record Low: 22° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 1963
  • Jackson Record Low: 25º 1935

