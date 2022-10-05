East Lansing police partner with community leaders for blood drive

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several Mid-Michigan religious leaders are joining the East Lansing Police Department for an American Red Cross blood drive Friday.

The event is part of National Faith and Blue Weekend will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Martin Luther Chapel, located on Abbot Road near City Hall.

Community members are encouraged to engage with the law enforcement officers and religious leaders during the event, which will also feature food truck and games.

Residents can sign up to give blood and schedule a donation on the American Red Cross website here. More information on the event can be found on the City of East Lansing website here.

