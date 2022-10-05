DECISION 2022: District 2 U.S. Congress Candidate John Moolenaar

Previously the Michigan State Senate District 36 representative from 2011 to 2015 and the Michigan State Representatives District 98 representative from 2002 to 2008.
He was previously the Michigan State Senate District 36 representative from 2011 to 2015.
By WILX News 10 and Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and John Moolenaar is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District.

61-year-old John Moolenaar is the Republican nominee, who was first elected on Nov. 4, 2014. Then re-elected in 2018.

He was previously the Michigan State Senate District 36 representative from 2011 to 2015 and the Michigan State Representatives District 98 representative from 2002 to 2008.

Moolenaar was born in Midland, Michigan. He attended Herbert Henry Dow High School and went to ear his B.S. from Hope College. After receiving his bachelor’s degree, he got accepted into Harvard University, where he earned a master’s degree in public administration.

If you want to learn more about John Moolenaar’s campaign, you can click the video above.

Next: DECISION 2022: Candidate Jerry Hilliard

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lansing police shooting
1 killed in Lansing police shooting, 2 officers on administrative leave
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

Latest News

Midland native, Jerry Hilliard has a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and a...
DECISION 2022: District 2 U.S. Congress Candidate Jerry Hilliard
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Candidate Statements: (R) Attorney General Matthew DePerno
DECISION 2022: Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno
DECISION 2022: Attorney General Dana Nessel