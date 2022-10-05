DECISION 2022: District 2 U.S. Congress Candidate John Moolenaar

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and John Moolenaar is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District.

61-year-old John Moolenaar is the Republican nominee, who was first elected on Nov. 4, 2014. Then re-elected in 2018.

He was previously the Michigan State Senate District 36 representative from 2011 to 2015 and the Michigan State Representatives District 98 representative from 2002 to 2008.

Moolenaar was born in Midland, Michigan. He attended Herbert Henry Dow High School and went to ear his B.S. from Hope College. After receiving his bachelor’s degree, he got accepted into Harvard University, where he earned a master’s degree in public administration.

If you want to learn more about John Moolenaar’s campaign, you can click the video above.

Next: DECISION 2022: Candidate Jerry Hilliard

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.