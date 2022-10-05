DECISION 2022: District 2 U.S. Congress Candidate Jerry Hilliard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Jerry Hilliard is running for U.S. Congressional – District 2.

72-year-old Jerry Hilliard is the Democratic nominee. He is now retired and has had three different careers. He has spent 20 years in sales and management for Nabisco Inc., and ten years teaching economics and business classes at Lansing Community College and Mid-Michigan Community College.

The Midland native has a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and a graduate from the University of Flint.

