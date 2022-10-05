DECISION 2022: District 2 U.S. Congress Candidate Jerry Hilliard

He is running for the new 2nd Congressional District.
By Kayla Jones and WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Jerry Hilliard is running for U.S. Congressional – District 2.

72-year-old Jerry Hilliard is the Democratic nominee. He is now retired and has had three different careers. He has spent 20 years in sales and management for Nabisco Inc., and ten years teaching economics and business classes at Lansing Community College and Mid-Michigan Community College.

The Midland native has a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and a graduate from the University of Flint.

If you want to learn more about Jerry Hilliard’s campaign, you can click the video above.

