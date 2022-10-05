Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield

An 18-year-old driver in Kansas says a board fell off a truck and went through her windshield.
An 18-year-old driver in Kansas says a board fell off a truck and went through her windshield.(Michelle Covey)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A driver in Kansas luckily escaped serious injury when a board when through her windshield.

KWCH reports the incident occurred on Tuesday when an 18-year-old driver was on her way home from school and a board fell off a truck, piercing the Jeep’s windshield.

The Jeep’s driver said a small car in front of her swerved, and so did she, but the piece of wood went through her windshield.

According to the driver, she never saw the truck carrying the wood.

The 18-year-old’s mother, Michelle Covey, shared a photo of the incident on social media, saying that her daughter was shaken up but physically OK.

The mother said another motorist stopped to check on her daughter after witnessing the freak accident.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lansing police shooting
1 killed in Lansing police shooting, 2 officers on administrative leave
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Traffic alert: Lansing roundabout to partially close for manhole cover repair
Candidate Statements: (R) Attorney General Matthew DePerno
DECISION 2022: Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno (R)
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself
FILE - Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on...
Senators call for stronger rules on off-the-books suspension