Charlotte to replace the roof on City Hall, funding from the American Rescue Plan Act

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This month the City Hall in Charlotte is replacing their roof. The project is expected to take about three weeks to complete with funding coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

City hall will remain open during construction. However, officials are asking people to be careful when entering and exiting the building parking lot.

The current roof was installed over 20 years ago and needs replacement. City Council approved the use of ARPA funds for this important investment in the city’s municipal building.

