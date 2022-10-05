Charlotte to replace the roof on City Hall, funding from the American Rescue Plan Act

The current roof was installed over 20 years ago and needs replacement.
Charlotte, Michigan.
Charlotte, Michigan.(Sara Schultz)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This month the City Hall in Charlotte is replacing their roof. The project is expected to take about three weeks to complete with funding coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

City hall will remain open during construction. However, officials are asking people to be careful when entering and exiting the building parking lot.

The current roof was installed over 20 years ago and needs replacement. City Council approved the use of ARPA funds for this important investment in the city’s municipal building.

Learn more about the upcoming project HERE.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lansing police shooting
1 killed in Lansing police shooting, 2 officers on administrative leave
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

Latest News

VIP Quincy 3 Cinemas opened at 10 a.m. with matinee showings. General Manager Bill Blaine said...
NCG Cinema is hosting ‘Cinema Week’ starting Oct. 7
Garland retired several months ago. Little did he know that a team of strangers would have the...
Champions of the heart
Thanks to a Hong Kong company, the vegan Spam musubi is officially a thing.
Now Desk: Temperatures tumble and SPAM makes a comeback
Washington Square, Allegan Street, and more will have closures for Fall Block:AID