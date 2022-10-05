Baseball Playoffs Begin Friday

Baseball
Baseball(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
-The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture is now set. The four matchups in the wild-card round were locked in Tuesday night, right before the last day of the regular season. Every series starts Friday and is a best two of three. Plus, the higher seed will host every game. In the National League, the San Diego Padres visit the New York Mets while the Philadelphia Phillies play at the St. Louis Cardinals. In the American League, the Seattle Mariners visit the Toronto Blue Jays while the Tampa Bay Rays play at the Cleveland Guardians. The postseason was expanded from 10 teams last year to 12 this season.

